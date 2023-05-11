New Suit

Smith, Gambrell & Russell and ArentFox Schiff filed an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Trust NA, as securities intermediary. The complaint accuses Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of contesting the validity of an adjustable life insurance policy and wrongfully failing to pay a death benefit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02097, Wilmington Trust, National Association v. Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 6:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Securities Intermediary

Plaintiffs

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

defendants

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute