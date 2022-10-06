New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court targeting Pavilion Apartments Penn and Kiryat Greenbriar. The suit, brought on behalf of Wilmington Trust, centers on a $29.6 million loan to acquire a leasehold interest in a senior housing project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03987, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee of the $29,615,000 Philadelphia Authority For Industrial Development Senior Housing Revenue Bonds (The Pavilion) v. Pavilion Apartments Penn LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 06, 2022, 6:18 PM