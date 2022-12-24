New Suit - Contract

Perkins Coie filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Trust, NA. The suit pursues claims against Aron Puertz as guarantor of a $7 million loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01141, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for the Registered Holders of The Bancorp Commercial Mortgage 2019-CRE6 Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates v. Puertz.

Banking & Financial Services

December 24, 2022, 10:57 AM