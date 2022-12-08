New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court concerning a $28 million promissory note issued by Wilmington Trust. The suit, which claims default, seeks payment of over $35.5 million from Earl Alvin LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01000, Wilmington trust, National Association, as Trustee for the benefit of the Holders of CoreVest American Finance 2022-P2 Trust Morgage Pass-Through Certificates v. Earl Alvin LLC.

Real Estate

December 08, 2022, 1:12 PM