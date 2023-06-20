New Suit - Loan Default

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court alleging default on an over $6.7 million loan on behalf of Wilmington Trust. The suit, which targets Vision Quest Investments, seeks to foreclose certain mortgages and security interests, and to appoint a receiver to manage eight-six properties mortgaged to the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02353, Wilmington Trust, National Association, AS Trustee, For The Benefit Of The Holders Of Corevest American Finance 2021-2 Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, A Delaware Corporation v. Vision Quest Investments 3 LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Wilmington Trust, National Association, AS Trustee, For The Benefit Of The Holders Of Corevest American Finance 2021-2 Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, A Delaware Corporation

Plaintiffs

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

defendants

Vision Quest Investments 3 LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract