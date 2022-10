New Suit

Venable filed a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Trust. The suit targets EK 2013 Family Trust and Michael Klein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09266, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2014-C19, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-C19 v. Klein et al.

Real Estate

October 29, 2022, 2:28 PM