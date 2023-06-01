New Suit - Contract
Wilmington Trust filed a foreclosure lawsuit against ECD-Lincolnshire Theatre II LLC and Scott D. Greenberg on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03468, Wilmington Trust N.A. v. ECD-Lincolnshire Theatre II LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 01, 2023, 6:04 PM
Plaintiffs
- Wilmington Trust, National Associatioin, as Trustee for the Benefit of the Registered Holders of Bank 2018-Bnk13, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-Bnk13
Plaintiffs
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
defendants
- Ecd-Lincolnshire Theatre II LLC
- Non-Record Claimants
- Scott D. Greenberg, as trustee for the Scott David Greenberg Declaration of Trust dated October 3, 2001
- Scott D. Greenberg, individually
- Unknown Owners
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action