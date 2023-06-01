New Suit - Contract

Wilmington Trust filed a foreclosure lawsuit against ECD-Lincolnshire Theatre II LLC and Scott D. Greenberg on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03468, Wilmington Trust N.A. v. ECD-Lincolnshire Theatre II LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 6:04 PM

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action