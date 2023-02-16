New Suit

Polsinelli filed a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Trust, a M&T Bank company. The complaint brings claims against 1738 East 4th Street LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01270, Wilmington Trust, N.A., as Trustee for the Registered Holders of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-Sb67 v. 1738 East 4th Street LLC et al.

Real Estate

February 16, 2023, 5:48 PM