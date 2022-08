New Suit

WSFS Bank filed a lawsuit for declaratory relief against the IRS, Jennifer DiPrima and Keith DiPrima in North Carolina Western District Court on Wednesday. The suit, brought by Burr & Forman, seeks to resolve competing seniority claims with respect to an upcoming foreclosure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00452, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. DiPrima et al.

Government

August 31, 2022, 6:09 PM