New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Savings Fund Society. The complaint seeks to recover more than $2 million that defendant ValueHealth LLC, a surgical healthcare network, allegedly owes the plaintiff from defaulting on tenant improvement and equipment loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02595, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB v. ValueHealth, LLC.

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

Valuehealth, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract