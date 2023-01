New Suit - Contract

Dechert filed a breach-of-contract and indemnification lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB. The complaint accuses Eletson Holdings Inc. and other defendants of failing to make required payments on certain notes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00261, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB v. Eletson Holdings Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 12, 2023, 6:43 AM