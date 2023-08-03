Canadian Pacific Railway was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court centered on two promissory notes totaling $2.4 billion which were intended to go toward financing an acquisition of Kansas City Southern. The lawsuit was brought by Willkie Farr & Gallagher on behalf of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, which seeks payment of 101% of the principal amount of the notes due to Canadian Pacific's alleged breach of a mandatory redemption provision tied to a conditional approval of the merger stipulated by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06787, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB v. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited et al.
Transportation & Logistics
August 03, 2023, 2:30 PM