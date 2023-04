New Suit - Real Property

Capital One Financial and other defendants were slapped with a foreclosure lawsuit Wednesday in New York Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Margolin, Weinreb & Nierer on behalf of Wilmington Savings Fund Society. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00485, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB v. Bernash et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

Plaintiffs

Margolin, Weinreb & Nierer, LLP

defendants

Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.

Bryant F. Bernash

Lisa Bernash

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action