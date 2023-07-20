New Suit - Foreclosure

Wilmington Savings Fund filed a foreclosure lawsuit against 1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC, Pinnacle Solutions and other defendants on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Polsinelli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05525, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. 1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for Residential Mortgage Aggregation Trust

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC

Best Super Cleaning LLC

Chaim Fisher

City of New York Environmental Control Board

Department of Housing Preservation and Development of the City of New York

John Doe No. I through John Doe No. XXX

Pinnacle Solutions USA Corp.

S&Z Mechanic's Inc.

Zalmen Wagschal

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action