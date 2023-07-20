New Suit - Foreclosure

Wilmington Savings Fund filed a foreclosure lawsuit against 1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC, Pinnacle Solutions and other defendants on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Polsinelli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05525, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. 1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action