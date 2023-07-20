New Suit - Foreclosure
Wilmington Savings Fund filed a foreclosure lawsuit against 1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC, Pinnacle Solutions and other defendants on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Polsinelli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05525, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. 1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC et al.
July 20, 2023, 6:05 PM
Plaintiffs
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for Residential Mortgage Aggregation Trust
defendants
- 1365-1369 St Johns Place LLC
- Best Super Cleaning LLC
- Chaim Fisher
- City of New York Environmental Control Board
- Department of Housing Preservation and Development of the City of New York
- John Doe No. I through John Doe No. XXX
- Pinnacle Solutions USA Corp.
- S&Z Mechanic's Inc.
- Zalmen Wagschal
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action