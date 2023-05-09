New Suit - Real Property

Polsinelli filed a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition. The suit takes aim at Lloyd O. Davis, Midland Fundling LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03472, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, Not Individually But AS Trustee For Pretium Mortgage Acquisition v. Plummer et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2023, 6:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, Not Individually But AS Trustee For Pretium Mortgage Acquisition

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Lloyd O. Davis

Midland Fundling LLC,

New York City Environmental Control Board

New York City Parking Violations Bureau

New Yourk State Department Of Taxation

Sophia Plummer

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action