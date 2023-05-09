Polsinelli filed a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition. The suit takes aim at Lloyd O. Davis, Midland Fundling LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03472, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, Not Individually But AS Trustee For Pretium Mortgage Acquisition v. Plummer et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 09, 2023, 6:20 AM