News From Law.com

Menlo Park, California-based Meta disclosed in its recently filed proxy statement that it paid Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr about $67 million in fees in 2022. The tech giant made the unusual disclosure to comply with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules for potential conflicts of interest involving board members.

May 17, 2023, 5:01 PM

nature of claim: /