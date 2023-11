News From Law.com

As Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr seeks to enact "generational change," Washington, D.C., litigator Jamie Gorelick is stepping back as co-chair of the firm's prominent crisis management and strategic response group, though will remain chair of the firm's regulatory and government affairs department, which oversees the practice.

November 09, 2023

