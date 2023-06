News From Law.com

For the first time since 2012, Wilmer Hale Cutler Pickering & Hale will have new leadership as current three-term co-managing partners Robert Novick and Susan Murley are stepping down and New York-based white collar defense attorney and firm partner Anjan Sahni will take the reins.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 15, 2023, 8:03 AM

nature of claim: /