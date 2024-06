News From Law.com

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr has hired Latham & Watkins partner Judith Hasko in Palo Alto as a partner and co-chair of its life sciences practice, the firm announced Tuesday. The move comes as law firms face rising demand from companies in the biotechnology, health care, medical device and pharmaceutical industries in the Bay Area.

June 11, 2024, 9:00 AM

