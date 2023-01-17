Wilmer Hires Former New York Fed Deputy GC | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Yoon Hi Greene most recently served as deputy general counsel at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and was named acting co-general counsel in April 2022 following the departure of former general counsel Michael Held to Wilmer in April. Her arrival coincides with a series of additional ex-government hires and the Biden administration's 2023 goals of advancing regulatory and enforcement priorities on the financial industry, said Franca Harris Gutierrez, who chairs the firm's financial institutions group and co-chairs the securities regulation practice.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2023, 12:00 AM