Wilmer Guides Moderna in COVID IP Fight Against Pfizer, BioN...

Moderna has tapped Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr for an explosive patent infringement suit against Pfizer and BioNTech over the mRNA technology behind COVID-19 vaccine, bringing in a name familiar to the parties on both sides of the dispute. While the firm has previously represented Moderna in patent litigation, Wilmer partner Bill Lee—the lead lawyer on the complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court Friday morning—has a history representing Pfizer.

August 26, 2022, 11:00 AM