Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at MehaffyWeber P.C. on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Caterpillar to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Clark Von Plonski Anderson on behalf of Kenneth Troy Willson. The case is 6:22-cv-00915, Willson v. Caterpillar Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 07, 2022, 7:08 PM