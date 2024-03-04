Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Bartko, Zankel, Bunzel & Miller have entered appearances for Placer County Association of Realtors, Nevada County Association of Realtors and Sacramento Association of Realtors and other defendants in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Jan. 18 in California Eastern District Court by Pearson Warshaw LLP and Freed Kanner London & Millen, accuses the defendants of conspiring to restrain trade by requiring class members to pay buyer broker fees and inflated commissions on home sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, is 2:24-cv-00244, Willsim Latham, LLC v. Metrolist Services, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
March 04, 2024, 9:48 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc.
- Amador County Association of Realtors
- Central Valley Association of Realtors
- Century 21 Select Real Estate, Inc.
- El Dorado County Association of Realtors
- Guide Real Estate, Inc.
- Keller Williams Realty, Inc.
- Lodi Association of Realtors
- Metrolist Services, Inc.
- Nevada County Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Norcal Gold Inc.
- Paul M. Zagaris, Inc.
- Placer County Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Re/Max Holdings, Inc.
- Sacramento Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, Inc.
- William L. Lyon & Associates, Inc.
- Yolo County Association of Realtors
defendant counsels
- Bartko Zankel Bunzel Miller
- Bartko LLP
- Jason Allen Zweig, PHV
- Stoel Rives
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations