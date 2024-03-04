Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Bartko, Zankel, Bunzel & Miller have entered appearances for Placer County Association of Realtors, Nevada County Association of Realtors and Sacramento Association of Realtors and other defendants in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Jan. 18 in California Eastern District Court by Pearson Warshaw LLP and Freed Kanner London & Millen, accuses the defendants of conspiring to restrain trade by requiring class members to pay buyer broker fees and inflated commissions on home sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, is 2:24-cv-00244, Willsim Latham, LLC v. Metrolist Services, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 04, 2024, 9:48 AM

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations