Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Bartko, Zankel, Bunzel & Miller have entered appearances for Placer County Association of Realtors, Nevada County Association of Realtors and Sacramento Association of Realtors and other defendants in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Jan. 18 in California Eastern District Court by Pearson Warshaw LLP and Freed Kanner London & Millen, accuses the defendants of conspiring to restrain trade by requiring class members to pay buyer broker fees and inflated commissions on home sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, is 2:24-cv-00244, Willsim Latham, LLC v. Metrolist Services, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 04, 2024, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Willsim Latham, LLC

Plaintiffs

Pearson Warshaw, LLP

defendants

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

Amador County Association of Realtors

Central Valley Association of Realtors

Century 21 Select Real Estate, Inc.

El Dorado County Association of Realtors

Guide Real Estate, Inc.

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Lodi Association of Realtors

Metrolist Services, Inc.

Nevada County Association of Realtors, Inc.

Norcal Gold Inc.

Paul M. Zagaris, Inc.

Placer County Association of Realtors, Inc.

Re/Max Holdings, Inc.

Sacramento Association of Realtors, Inc.

Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, Inc.

William L. Lyon & Associates, Inc.

Yolo County Association of Realtors

defendant counsels

Bartko Zankel Bunzel Miller

Bartko LLP

Jason Allen Zweig, PHV

Stoel Rives

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations