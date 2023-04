Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at O'Bryan, Brown & Toner on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against convenience store operator Circle K. Stores Inc., William Shanks and Margaret Shanks to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Michele Wills, who alleges that she was injured on the defendants’ premises due to improperly maintained pavement. The case is 5:23-cv-00115, Wills v. Mac's Convenience Stores LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Michele Wills

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Mac's Convenience Stores LLC

defendant counsels

OBryan Brown Toner

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims