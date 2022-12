New Suit

Bank of New York Mellon was sued Friday in Oregon District Court. The suit, over a real property dispute, was brought pro se by Lucille Wills on behalf of herself and WPO International Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02005, Wills v. Bank of New York Mellon.

Banking & Financial Services

December 30, 2022, 6:01 PM