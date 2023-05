New Suit - Patent

O'Melveny & Myers filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Willow Innovations Inc., the maker of the 'Willow Pump,' a spill proof wearable breast pump. The suit, against Chiaro Technology Ltd., doing business as Elvie, asserts seven patents related to a wearable breast milk pump. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00229, Willow Innovations, Inc. v. Chiaro Technology, Ltd.

May 25, 2023

Willow Innovations, Inc.

O'Melveny & Myers

Chiaro Technology, Ltd.

