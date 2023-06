Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Young, Bill, Boles, Palmer, Duke & Thompson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico General Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Swope Rodante PA on behalf of Randy Willoughby. The case is 8:23-cv-01260, Willoughby v. GEICO General Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Randy Willoughby

defendants

GEICO General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Young, Bill, Boles, Palmer & Duke P.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute