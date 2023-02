Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on Friday removed a consumer class action against Bank of America, Zelle and Early Warning Services to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Esensten Law and Bisnar Chase on behalf of customers who contend that unauthorized withdrawals are made from their account via Zelle due to negligence. The case is 2:23-cv-01430, Willner v. Bank of America Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 8:42 PM