New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Whole Foods Market Group Inc. was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant wrongfully charges consumers sales tax for products such as packaged salads sold by the pound, which are exempt from sales tax under New York law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04980, Willman v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 8:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Barry Willman

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct