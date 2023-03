News From Law.com

Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, while adding 170 lawyers including 50 partners, grew revenue and net income as it returned to a more normal pace of business in 2022. Revenue rose 13.1% to $1.38 billion, in the second year the firm surpassed the $1 billion mark. Net income, while moderated by an increase in costs, went up 6.3% to $730 million.

March 27, 2023, 1:36 PM

