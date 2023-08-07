Willkies Growth in DC Highlights Transition to Go Beyond a D...

News From Law.com

Am Law 200 law firms have long opened outposts in Washington, D.C., to serve the regulatory needs of their core clients in other offices. But building out a D.C. office to become full-service entails much more of a firm's investment. Take Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The firm's expansion in the district underscores the challenges and opportunities of transitioning from a smaller outpost in D.C. servicing institutional clients to one with litigation, corporate and regulatory capabilities.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 07, 2023, 6:00 AM

