News From Law.com International

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is opening an office in Munich, transferring about a quarter of its lawyers from Frankfurt to launch the operation. Georg Linde, who has been leading Willkie's Frankfurt office is relocating to take the role of managing partner in Germany, while corporate and financial services partner Kamyar Abrar will become co-managing partner of Germany.

Europe

February 08, 2024, 8:34 AM

