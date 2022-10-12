Willkie Tops $2,000/Hour, Kirkland Reveals $16 Million Advan...

News From Law.com

Cineworld paid Kirkland & Ellis an advance retainer of $300,000 and made subsequent advance retainer payments that totaled $16.3 million by the time the world's second-biggest theater chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas last month, according to Kirkland's employment application in federal bankruptcy court. However, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Cineworld's U.S. debtors' counsel, came over the top of Kirkland (lead debtors' counsel in the bankruptcy) in its recent employment application, requesting between $1,400 and $2,050 for partners and senior counsel.

October 12, 2022, 5:05 PM