Willkie Taps Mayer Brown Leader to Head Class Action Practic...

For just the second time in three years, Willkie, Farr & Gallagher has added a lateral partner in Chicago, announcing Monday the addition of Debra Bogo-Ernst as chair of the firm's class-action litigation practice. Bogo-Ernst, a former managing partner of Mayer Brown's Chicago office and co-leader of its consumer and class-action practice, had been with Mayer Brown since 2000, representing financial institutions, insurance companies, and large companies with complex business problems in general.

March 06, 2023, 3:45 PM