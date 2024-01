News From Law.com

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is doubling down on the West Coast with the addition of former Gibson Dunn partner Michael Li-Ming Wong as co-chair of the firm's white collar practice. Wong, who was based in Gibson Dunn's San Francisco and Palo Alto offices, noted that Willkie has been a New York institution for more than a century, but they've only had a presence in California since 2018.

Legal Services

January 22, 2024, 4:00 PM

nature of claim: /