News From Law.com

Willkie Farr & Gallagher boosted its West Coast presence with the addition of a three-partner real estate team from Munger, Tolles & Olson.The firm said Monday it brought on Misty Sanford, Karen Lorang and Aimee Contreras-Camua in Los Angeles, where Sanford will serve as chair of real estate on the West Coast.

Legal Services

October 17, 2022, 1:27 PM