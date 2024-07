News From Law.com

Real estate demand within law firms was flat to kick off the year. But firm leaders from New York to the Midwest have maintained its importance to their growth ambitions. On Monday, two more law firms announced real estate laterals to solidify their bench. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher announced Krystyna Blakeslee, who previously chaired Willkie Farr & Gallagher's real estate finance practice, has joined its real estate group in New York as a partner.

July 08, 2024, 6:09 PM