Willkie Picks Up Two Investigators From Jan. 6 Committee | L...

Willkie Farr & Gallagher will expand its compliance, investigations and enforcement practice with two leading investigators from the Jan. 6 Committee who are set to join the firm on Wednesday as partners in the litigation department in Washington, D.C.Timothy Heaphy served as chief investigative counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Soumya Dayananda was senior investigative counsel for the committee.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 13, 2023, 3:16 PM