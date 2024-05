News From Law.com

Hiring three Haynes and Boone private equity partners, Willkie, Farr & Gallagher has launched an office in Dallas, a decade after it moved into Houston with a energy team. The move comes as Am Law 200 firms continue to open offices in Texas, moves to expand their geographic reach and, often, to grow their energy practices.

May 06, 2024, 12:38 PM

