News From Law.com

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Reed Smith, Milbank and Wiley Rein all announced new Washington, D.C. lawyer additions in their regulatory, energy, media and white-collar defense practices this past week. However, partner lateral moves in D.C. still remain behind pace from last year.

Legal Services

November 02, 2023, 2:34 PM

nature of claim: /