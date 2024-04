News From Law.com

Looking to continue building its transactional capability in the Midwest, Willkie Farr & Gallagher has added a private funds leader from DLA Piper in Chicago. The Am Law 50 firm on Tuesday announced the arrival of Nathaniel Marrs, a partner who most recently co-led DLA's investment funds practice. He joins Willkie's asset management department.

April 30, 2024, 3:00 PM

