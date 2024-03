News From Law.com International

Germany-based private equity partner Nils Röver is leaving Latham & Watkins's Frankfurt office to join Willkie Farr & Gallagher's new Munich branch.New York-headquartered Willkie said Röver's addition continues its four-year-old expansion strategy in Germany, where it has tripled in size to about 85 attorneys today.

March 01, 2024, 5:30 AM

