Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, and The Legal Aid Society secured a historic settlement on Monday expanding dental coverage for some five million New Yorkers on Medicaid across the state. The federal class action lawsuit was filed in 2018 against the New York State Department of Health, which oversees Medicaid, accusing the State of denying low-income residents necessary medical treatment.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 2:26 PM

