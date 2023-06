New Suit - FOIA

Willkie Farr & Gallagher sued the U.S. Department of State on Friday under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit seeks records related to agency communications that pertain to a foreign case involving a Willkie client. The case is 1:23-cv-01593, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP v. United States Department Of State.

June 03, 2023, 12:42 PM

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

United States Department Of State

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act