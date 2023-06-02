New Suit - Freedom of Information Act

Willkie Farr & Gallagher filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on behalf of itself Friday in District of Columbia District Court in connection with the registration of a foreign judgment brought by gold mining company Crystallex International. The suit seeks to compel the U.S. Department of Justice to produce records of its communications with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware concerning the matter. The case is 1:23-cv-01591, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP v. United States Department Of Justice.

Government

June 02, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

defendants

United States Department Of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act