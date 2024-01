News From Law.com

Energy deal lawyer Jay Hughes has rejoined McGuireWoods as a partner in Houston, returning nearly four years after he departed for Willkie Farr & Gallagher's Houston office, where he was a co-chair of the power and renewable energy practice.Hughes' decision to rejoin McGuireWoods comes as hiring in Texas in the energy sector, particularly in the growing renewables area, has been strong with the turn of the calendar to 2024.

January 31, 2024, 10:36 AM

