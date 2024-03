News From Law.com

Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, continuing its growth run over the past several years, posted an 8.7% revenue rise to hit an all-time firm-high of $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, its average profits per equity partner rose 4.8% to $3.86 million, about $40,000 shy of the firm high set in fiscal 2021, and its net income rose about 8.5%.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 14, 2024, 3:38 PM

nature of claim: /