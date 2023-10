News From Law.com

With energy and infrastructure standout sectors this year, Willkie Farr & Gallagher continues to hire lawyers with that focus by adding Kirkland & Ellis private equity partner Tony Johnston as a partner in Texas. Johnston practices in Dallas, but will be based in the firm's Houston office. He joined the firm on Wednesday as a partner in the corporate and financial services department.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 13, 2023, 11:05 AM

