Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Lee E. Christian PC on behalf of Elizabeth Williston, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting colleagues' violations of COVID-19 safety protocols. The case is 1:22-cv-03200, Williston v. Raising Cane's USA LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 12, 2022, 7:51 PM