New Suit

Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes on behalf of Louis Jacob Willis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00142, Willis v. Tyner et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 28, 2023, 7:48 PM